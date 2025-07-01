Two Magellanic penguins have joined the colony at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.

Inca, 11, and Milo, 5, two medium-sized birds native to the southern coasts of Argentina and Chile, were brought to the 3,000-square-foot June Keyes Penguin Habitat last month. Following a brief quarantine period, the two joined the aquarium’s collection — about 12,000 animals — and began exploring the amenities of their new digs.

Zoologists at the aquarium said the transition into the pack was smooth. The two were seen Tuesday during a public unveiling, puffing their chests, standing on tiptoes and clicking their beaks. On occasion, they let out a donkey-like bray.

“One came over and poked (Inca) and that was it,” said senior agriculturalist Susan Gerros.

The penguins arrived at the local aquarium as part of the Species Survival Program, which matches species based on their genetics. The program swaps penguins between more than 200 existing exhibits accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Like biological matchmakers, AZA decides annually where to send penguins based on what genetics would best pair together ahead of a breeding season that starts in September.

The population of Magellanic penguins has declined, experts say, as a result of climate change, overfishing and habitat loss. Shortly after the Long Beach exhibit opened in 2012, it took in four penguins found starving and stranded on warm Brazilian beaches.

While their reason for arriving was grim, Berros said the penguins carried “wild genetics” that made them “very valuable to the population.”

If the population continues to decline, and conditions worsen, penguins like Milo and Inca — and their 13 new roommates — will play a vital role in keeping the species’ population alive.

While this may seem a heady task for the two, it doesn’t come without its perks: restaurant-quality herring, capelin and on occasion, some squid.

To see Milo and Inca in person, you can make a reservation on the aquarium’s website or call 562-590-3100. To make a donation to help support the aquarium, please visit the donation webpage.

You can also view the penguins using the wildlife webcam here.