A motorcyclist was killed in a crash this morning on the 405 Freeway in Long Beach, backing up traffic for miles in both directions.

The crash was reported shortly before 6:55 a.m. on the southbound 405 Freeway just north of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Multiple 911 callers reported a crash between a motorcycle and a blue Honda, said CHP Officer Bobby Eurin.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, Eurin said. No details about the rider were immediately available.

Officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash. Authorities shut down the three left lanes of the freeway until at least 9:30 a.m.

As of 8:30 a.m., traffic was backed up west of the crash to just shy of the 110 Freeway. The northbound side of the 405 was also backed up from the crash to just east of Studebaker Road.