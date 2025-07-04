A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his passenger was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Long Beach, authorities said today.

The crash occurred about 9:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Downey Avenue and South Street, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers dispatched to the scene located a man in the southbound lanes of Downey Avenue, north of South Street and his passenger, a woman, lying on the west sidewalk near the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Jonathon Porras. Paramedics rushed the woman to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

The two had been traveling on a 2008 Honda CBR motorcycle westbound on South Street, towards Downey Avenue, when they were struck by a 2012 Toyota 4Runner that was turning left to go northbound on Downey.

“At this time, speed and distracted driving are being investigated as potential factors in this collision,” according to a police statement.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to call theLong Beach Police Department at 562-570-7355. Tipsters who prefer to remainanonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.