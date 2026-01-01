The California Legislature approved dozens of new laws in 2025 that go into effect this week. Here’s a look at a few of them:

Legislators this year closed the plastic bag loophole — after the state’s 2014 plastic bag ban, grocers could still give them out under a loose definition of “recycled plastic.” The new law tightens the definition — it now must be made from at least 50% recycled materials (effective Jan. 1, 2028), among other changes — and prohibits stores from storing or selling the more durable plastic bags that fit the definition of “reusable” under current law.

Starting Jan. 1, most tortillas and corn masa products sold in California will be required to contain folic acid, a vitamin that’s important to infant health. Latinas in California are far less likely than other women to get enough folic acid early in pregnancy, a critical nutrient for pregnant women that can reduce the chance of birth defects by 70%.

On Jan. 1, large group health insurers in California — from employers with at least 100 workers — will be required to begin covering fertility preservation and in vitro fertilization services. The law also redefines infertility in state statute, eliminating an exemption that prevented same-sex couples or single people from receiving fertility benefits. The law does not apply to people who get their insurance through religious employers, federally regulated plans or Medi-Cal.

Housing

The state passed a raft of new laws intended to spur housing development, but one of the most controversial is SB 79, which, in some cases, usurps the power of local leaders to pass laws that prohibit housing construction in areas that are readily accessible to public transit.

California’s minimum wage will rise to $16.90 per hour. Employers statewide must pay at least $16.90 per hour starting Jan. 1, 2026 — and salary thresholds for exempt workers tick up to $70,304.

AI companion/chatbot platforms must disclose they’re not human. Under SB 243, apps like AI companions have to be transparent about their artificial nature and adopt safeguards for harmful content, especially for users under 18.

Consumer bill AB 578 forces platforms like Uber Eats to give full refunds (to your original payment method) for wrong or late orders and itemize the cost and fees. They can’t dip into tips to subsidize base pay.

Except for medical necessity, a new state law bans declawing cats.

New habitability rules mean basic appliances are no longer optional in rental units — landlords across California must provide refrigerators and stoves to tenants.

