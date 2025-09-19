Authorities estimate 2,500 gallons of oil spilled onto the 710 Freeway when a truck tipped over on the Anaheim Street on-ramp this morning.

According to a CHP log, the truck was hauling motor oil when it overturned around 7:30 a.m. and the load started spilling onto the southbound side of the freeway.

About 2,500 gallons of oil were spilled onto the southbound 710 Freeway when a trip tipped over on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. Photo courtesy the Long Beach Fire Department.

About 20 firefighters hurried to the crash and tried to contain the spill by building berms with dirt dug out of a nearby median, Long Beach Fire Department spokesman Capt. Jack Crabtree said.

They were able to bottle up most of it, but about 300 gallons went into a nearby storm drain, he said.

It’s not clear why the truck tipped over as it was entering the freeway. It didn’t appear that any other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Crabtree said the truck’s driver was taken to a local hospital, but the extent of the injuries wasn’t immediately available.

The CHP shut down the Anaheim Street on-ramp and the far-right lane of the southbound 710 while crews worked to clean up the spill.