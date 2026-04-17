Crowds packed into the Pike Outlets in downtown Long Beach yesterday evening for the free motocross and car show that marks the beginning of Grand Prix weekend every year: Thunder Thursday.

Already, the area has transformed into 1.97 miles of track that, on Sunday, will belong to the world’s best IndyCar racers as about 200,000 fans watch them during the 51st annual Grand Prix.

Last night, families, fans and revelers got a taste of the high-energy fun with motocross stunt shows, exhibition races, classic car displays and pit crew competitions.

See the full weekend event schedule here.