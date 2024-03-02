The deadline to cast your ballot in the primary election is Tuesday, March 5, but vote centers in Long Beach are open all weekend and on Monday as well.

People who want to cast ballots in person can use any vote center across Los Angeles County. There are more than two dozen in Long Beach open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Saturday and running through Monday. They’ll have extended hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Maps of all vote centers and ballot drop boxes are available on the LA County Registrar’s website.

Anyone who hasn’t yet registered to vote can still cast a “conditional” ballot at any vote center, which means county election officials verify their registration information before counting the ballot.

Even a small number of votes could sway in Long Beach’s local races. Turnout is expected to be historically low across the state, in part because of a lack of a competitive presidential primary.

Nevertheless, the results will be consequential for years to come. Long Beach City Council has four city council seats up for grabs; a Long Beach Unified school board seat and a local measure about hotel worker wages are also on the ballot.

To find your city council district and learn more about all the local candidates, visit lbpost.com/elections.