Two storm systems are expected to bring rain showers to Long Beach this weekend, with the first set to arrive on Friday.

Forecasters say the storm systems may drop up to three-quarters of an inch of rain on Long Beach beginning Friday evening and lasting through Monday morning.

There will also be a slight chance of thunderstorms from Friday through Saturday evening. A colder system is expected to follow the first system, arriving on Sunday and lingering through Monday morning, forecasters said.

The good news: “It won’t be raining everywhere all weekend.”

Current projections call for “lengthy periods of no rain with sunshine, then quick escalation to brief heavy rain and possible thunderstorms.”

High temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-70s through Friday, then drop to the low-70s to high-60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Last year in April, Long Beach saw just over two-tenths of an inch of rain. After a nearly dry March, the city is at 4.47 inches of rain this year — almost identical to last year at this time.