A storm system sweeping in from Northern California is expected to bring the second rainstorm of the fall to Long Beach.

Rain could begin as early as Thursday morning, but the bulk of the precipitation is expected to arrive Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A slight chance of thunderstorms will also accompany the system, potentially bringing heavy downpours and hail.

Rainfall rates could reach three-quarters of an inch per hour in some locations, putting those areas at risk for roadway flooding, forecasters say.

The weather service has not yet issued a flood watch, but said it “likely” will issue one for the most recent burn scars in Los Angeles County “if models stay consistent.”

Long Beach could get up to an inch and a half of rain by the time the storm system exits early Sunday morning, forecasters say.

A man clings to his hat as strong winds pick up due to a rain storm while walking along the beach trail near Veterans Pier in Long Beach on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Winds out of the south and southwest are forecast to remain relatively tame, with wind gusts peaking at 25 mph.

High temperatures are expected to linger in the mid-60s through Sunday.

Another significantly weaker storm is forecast to arrive on Monday and bring a slight chance of rain throughout Long Beach.

The city received nine-tenths of an inch of rain last month, which was about a half-inch more than average.

Long Beach has received 5.9 inches of rain this year, much lower than the 18.84 inches of rain it received by this point in 2024.

If you need sandbags or help preparing for possible flooding, check out the city of Long Beach’s website with tips and information.