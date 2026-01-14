This article was originally published by LAist on Jan. 14, 2025.

Ticket registration for the 2028 Olympic Games is officially open. Fans have until March 18 to join the ticket draw, and tickets will go on sale in April, starting with a pre-sale for locals.

After registration for the ticket raffle opened at 7a.m. Wednesday, some reported long wait times to register, and others still had questions about the process after signing up.

Here are answers to some of your questions.

When will I learn if I was selected for a time slot to buy tickets?

You’ll get an email between March 31 and April 7 if you win a slot.

How many tickets can I buy?

You can buy up to 12 tickets.

Do kids need tickets?

Yes. Kids of any age will need their own ticket.

The locals pre-sale is for people living in certain zip codes. How will Olympics organizers verify that the people purchasing the tickets are locals?

LA28 asks locals to register using their ZIP code and then use the same billing ZIP code when actually purchasing tickets.

Will I be able to buy multiple tickets for one event?

Yes. LA28 says in its FAQ that you can transfer tickets to other “named ticket holders.”

Can I buy group tickets?

Yes. Groups of 50 people or more can fill out an interest form to purchase group tickets.

When I buy tickets, can I select my seat?

You will be able to choose a “seat category” but not a specific seat, according to LA28. Its website says that your seat will be assigned to you later on.

Will people be able to re-sell their tickets?

Yes. According to LA28, there will be an “Official Secondary Market.” The organization didn’t provide any additional details.

Will each ticket drop have tickets for all sports?

Yes. According to LA28, tickets for every Olympic sport will be on sale in each drop.