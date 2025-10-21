This article was originally published by LAist on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025.

Topline: U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Long Beach) announced Monday that Democrats on the House Oversight Committee will launch an investigation into the ongoing federal immigration raids — starting with those that happened in Los Angeles.

The details: Garcia is the ranking Democratic member on the House Oversight Committee. In that capacity, he will lead hearings across the country starting in Los Angeles, according to his office. Democrats, because they are in the minority in the House, lack subpoena power but can request information from federal and other agencies. “Democrats are going to record and create an investigative unit here to ensure that in Los Angeles we look into every single brutal misconduct ICE is committing,” Garcia said Monday.

Support from Bass: L.A. Mayor Karen Bass joined Garcia at a news conference where she said she welcomed the investigation. She said non-criminal undocumented immigrants have been unfairly targeted. “They are neighbors and workers contributing to our city and they continue to be swept up in these actions, denied their rights and subjected to fear and uncertainty without legal protection,” Bass said.

Citizens targeted: Garcia noted citizens have been arrested during immigration sweeps, pointing to a ProPublica report last week that documented that 170 U.S. citizens have been arrested by the Department of Homeland Security.

Federal response: The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately return a request for comment. In the past, officials have denied their tactics are brutal and said any citizens detained during raids have been immediately released.