Severe weather on the East Coast affected dozens of flights out of Long Beach Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and other Southland airports today.

As of midday, there were nine flights canceled and 171 flights delayed into or out of LAX, according to the tracking website FlightAware. There were 16 flights delayed in or out of Hollywood Burbank Airport, and 32 delays at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. More than a dozen delays were reported in and out of Long Beach Airport.

Alaska Airlines canceled three flights and delayed nine flights at LAX. United Airlines had 19 delayed flights and two were canceled. American Airlines had 15 delays and one cancellation.

Southwest Airlines delayed 10 flights at Hollywood Burbank Airport, as well as all of the impacted flights at LGB.

At Philadelphia International Airport, more than 400 flights were either canceled or delayed on Sunday because of severe weather in the Delaware Valley and other areas.

Nearly 2,000 flights were canceled nationwide Sunday, according toFlightAware. Thousands more are expected to be canceled or delayed today.

Philadelphia International Airport had the most delays and cancellations than any other in the country Sunday.