An untitled spinoff of the hit FX show “Snowfall” will film scenes on Tuesday at the Louis Burger III in downtown Long Beach.

Tuesday’s filming at the popular eatery on the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Sixth Street will feature prop weapons, cars and a bus with actors walking outside the restaurant, driving nearby and entering the restaurant, according to a notice posted on nearby homes.

Characters will also smoke herbal cigarettes and simulate business operations.

Written and executive produced by Malcolm Spellman, the spinoff is set in ’90s Los Angeles, not long after the end of the original series. It centers on a recovering addict who aims to launch a rap career in the midst of gang wars and while navigating record labels that look to exploit artists for their own gain, according to Deadline.

The Louis Burger was closed on Monday as crews brought in lifts and began setting up for filming. Several would-be diners walked away dismayed.

Filming will take place from 6 a.m. through 8 p.m. Tuesday, with parking prohibited in a one-block radius around the restaurant from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Sixth Street will be shut down from Linden Avenue to Atlantic Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

There will also be intermittent traffic controls from Seventh Street to Fifth Street, at the Sixth and Atlantic intersection and from Atlantic Avenue to Lime Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and after 7 p.m.

Traffic cones block the driveway at Louis Burger, which is closed for filming in Long Beach on Monday, March 9, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The “Snowfall” spinoff stars the original series’ cast members Gail Bean and Isaiah John reprising their roles as Wanda and Leon Simmons. Mykelti Williamson, known for his role as Bubba in “Forrest Gump,” is also in at least one episode, according to IMDB.

“Snowfall,” set in the early 1980s, examined the emergence of the crack epidemic in Los Angeles and its ties to the Central Intelligence Agency’s fight against communism.

The popular FX show starred Damson Idris as Franklin Saint, a convenience store clerk who becomes a notorious drug kingpin in South Central LA. “Snowfall,” created by Eric Amadio, Dave Andron and John Singleton, debuted in 2017 and ended in 2023 after six seasons.

Long Beach has been a popular filming destination over the past two years, with Apple TV+, Netflix and Prime Video all shooting scenes around town.

Last week, John Cena was spotted on Second Street filming for “One Attempt Remaining,” a Netflix comedy movie starring Jennifer Garner.