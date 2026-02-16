It’s not a fun day to be on the roadway.

As of early afternoon, Long Beach had received 2.25 inches of rain in some parts and nearly an inch-and-a-half near Long Beach Airport.

The area near the 710 and 405 interchange got 2.12 inches, which led to some real traffic headaches.

Both sides of the 710 Freeway at Long Beach Boulevard were flooded during the rainstorm in Long Beach on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A vehicle is pulled out of deep water on the 710 Freeway, right under Long Beach Boulevard, as rain soaks the city in Long Beach on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Several reports came in about flooding along the 710, with cars stuck in or trying to avoid the water. But a break should be coming soon.

Forecasters say lighter rain and a chance of thunderstorms are in store tonight, with conditions expected to clear up throughout the day on Tuesday.

Vehicles drive through high water on the 710 Freeway, where only one lane was open under Long Beach Boulevard during a rainstorm in Long Beach on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A tow truck pulls a vehicle from deep water on the 710 Freeway under Long Beach Boulevard during a rainstorm in Long Beach on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Another band of rain will arrive early Wednesday and linger through Friday night, with Long Beach expected to get up to another half-inch of rain before the storm leaves.