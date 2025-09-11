This article was originally published by LAist on Sept. 10, 2025.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn is pushing for improved cellular service on the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro so people in crisis can better reach help and mental health services.

In a letter sent last week, Hahn urged California Secretary of Transportation Toks Omishakin to take measures to improve cell reception on the bridge, which has historically seen deaths by suicide. While officials have put up signs in the area offering mental health resources, Hahn said it doesn’t help if people can’t actually connect due to poor service.

“I worry about someone standing on the bridge and choosing to call the Suicide Crisis Line, 988, or a family member, only to discover that they don’t have the cell signal necessary to make that lifesaving call for help,” Hahn wrote.

In a statement, the California Department of Transportation, which owns the bridge, said cellular providers are responsible for installing towers, and that the agency has an airspace leasing program to do that.

A Caltrans project is underway to replace the bridge’s deck, railings, fences and median barrier. Construction is expected to start this winter before the bridge closes next fall and reopens before the 2028 Olympic Games.

“I thought this is maybe a good time to work with cellular service providers to maybe install some towers to make it a better connection for everybody,” Hahn said.

Why it matters

Spotty or no cell service can affect people’s quality of life and public safety, Hahn said.

Suicide was the 14th leading cause of death in L.A. County in 2023, and the third leading cause of death among young people ages 10 to 24, according to health officials.

Hahn said making a call on the bridge is challenging, which could be a barrier for those trying to reach for help.

“The irony would be if someone really thought about taking their life and then had a last-minute change of heart and wanted to either call suicide prevention hotline or maybe call a family member or a friend,” Hahn told LAist. “What if they were at that point in that bridge where there was no cell reception?”

The call comes days after the county proclaimed September as National Suicide Awareness Month.