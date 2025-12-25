Speed and distracted driving may have contributed to a collision Tuesday night just south of Bixby Knolls that killed a 16-year-old girl, authorities said.

Long Beach police said the girl was a passenger in a car being driven by a 17-year-old boy, who changed lanes and struck a Jeep Wrangler at around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Both cars were heading southbound on Long Beach Boulevard and had just passed Wardlow when the collision occurred, police said.

The boy and the girl were both transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Authorities said they were notified Wednesday that the girl had died of her injuries.

Her identity was not released.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured, police said, and remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police did not release further details on the role that distracted driving and speed may have played.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to call the LBPD at 562-570-7358. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.