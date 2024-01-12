A barge with a giant statue standing on it motored slowly along the Long Beach shoreline this morning before it anchored off the Belmont Pier.

It was a strange sight. The statue, at least 30 feet tall, was facing the shore with its hands held out, palms upward. As of 10 a.m., it was still anchored there, waiting for … something. But around 10:30 it started heading back toward the port.

If that statue looked remarkably similar to one that appeared in Paris to promote Grammy-winning rapper Kid Cudi’s new album “INSANO” — that’s because it is.

The statue was scheduled to sail along the Long Beach shoreline from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. before it parks in Alamitos Bay on Friday, according to a post from the rapper on X (formerly Twitter). On Saturday, the statue is expected to sail through Redondo and Marina Del Rey and on Sunday, through Santa Monica and Malibu.

The statue’s arrival coincides with Kid Cudi’s signing event of his new record “INSANO” at Fingerprints in Long Beach later today. He is scheduled to arrive at Fingerprints at 5 p.m., according to the record store.

Fans hoping to get a signature from the artist, otherwise known as Scott Mescudi, will need to pre-order a physical copy of the album on CD or on vinyl (translucent red 2LP). The album can be purchased here and there is a limit of two items per person.

Cudi will only be signing his new album, which will be handed out in-store along with a wristband for entry, which is not transferable, according to the record store. As of 10 a.m., there were still items in stock, but the event is likely to sell out.

The rapper’s 21-track album features names like Pharrell, Travis Scott, Lil Yachty and A$AP Rocky.

Kid Cudi will begin signing records at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, at Fingerprints Music, at 420 E. Fourth Street. More information here.

Brandon Richardson and Jake Gotta contributed to this report.