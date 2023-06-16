Long Beach residents can now vote on the proposed designs that could replace the old Belmont Shore gateway signs on Second Street after the city released a survey asking for community input Friday afternoon.

The survey allows people to choose between four designs that were unveiled earlier this year by the Belmont Shore Parking and Business Improvement Area Advisory Commission, which regulates parking revenues in the commercial corridor on Second Street. Whatever sign is chosen will be paid for with parking meter revenue.

Voting will be open through July 7.

Replacing the signs has been studied by the commission for over a year after the old, wooden “Belmont Shore Welcomes You” signs were removed due to termite infestations, along with one being struck by a vehicle.

The new design will be elevated on a pole high enough to allow large delivery trucks to safely pass through the inside lanes of Second Street. The poles are designed to reflect the 1920s lampposts that were common in Belmont Shore and Belmont Heights, the city said in a release.

Whatever design is chosen is expected to stand about 20 feet tall after installation and would be illuminated at night.

One version looks like a rectangular version of the old sign while others are more modern looking with backlit lighting. A fourth option shows a shoreline with a starfish and and anchor above a banner that says “Belmont Shore.”

The final design is expected to be selected this summer, according to the release.

Here’s a link to the city survey.