A Long Beach woman who is accused of stealing nearly $48,000 in security deposits from more than a dozen would-be tenants will be released from custody in late January and sentenced to two years probation.

Prosecutors allege that 40-year-old Anne Bergstedt-Jordanova stole $1,500 to $4,000 from at least 14 victims who responded to her fake apartment listings since at least 2024.

After the renter sent money to secure the apartment, Bergstedt would cut off communication and keep the money, prosecutors said.

She originally faced 15 charges of grand theft and obtaining money by false pretenses, but accepted a plea deal this month that dismissed all but two of the charges, according to court records.

As part of the plea agreement with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Bergstedt pleaded no contest to two counts of grand theft for a combined $5,300. She’s scheduled to be released on Jan. 20, with a sentence of two years probation, according to court records.

Begstedt became infamous among local renters, who spread her name on social media and contributed stories to a website that documented her alleged schemes.

One victim, Lilia Miranda, told the Long Beach Post previously that she was nearly left without a place to live after trying to rent a Cerritos Avenue apartment, which Bergstedt didn’t own and had no right to rent out.

After texting Bergstedt, telling her she was heading to the apartment to confront her and demand her money back, she soon received her $4,000 deposit back and was able to return to her old apartment.

David Haas, whose company managed the Cerritos Avenue property, said he’s heard from at least six of Bergstedt’s victims since late 2024.

Haas said Bergstedt not receiving a prison sentence after her alleged schemes was “crazy.”

“These are people that are working-class people,” Haas said. “[They] didn’t become homeless, but it really affected their ability to have housing.”

The Post first featured Bergstedt in 2021 as she battled in a rental dispute to keep her emotional support pig, Olive Garden. She said at the time the pandemic destroyed her business as a yoga instructor, DJ and radio show host, and she burned through $27,000 in savings to keep up with her rent and bills.