After returning home from a doctor’s appointment on the afternoon of Sept. 12, Bertha Mora, 76, told her husband of 55 years that she was going to walk to a nearby grocery store to buy fruit for the nephews they planned to babysit that night.

Minutes later, as she crossed Long Beach Boulevard at 68th Street, she was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, according to police. Authorities say the suspect, driving a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro, returned to the scene about 40 minutes later and is currently facing criminal charges, but Mora’s family is now facing the prospect of life without a family matriarch, who they say was a stabilizing presence for those around her.

Mora worked as a grocery clerk at Superior for more than two decades, her son Loui Mora said. She retired six years ago with some coaxing from the family to “become a full-time grandma” to her four grandchildren, ranging in age from 7 to 2, Loui said.

“She always put other people first; it was always her sons or her husband or the people around her,” he said.

Mora stayed active at 76, Loui said. She and Loui did yoga together every day, and neighbors often saw her walking around the neighborhood.

Bertha met her husband, Pablo, in their hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico, about five hours east of Mexico City, Loui said.

The pair emigrated to Los Angeles in the 1960s, settling in Echo Park before moving to Long Beach in 1999, Loui said. Pablo worked for years as a carpenter, while Bertha worked a factory job and the couple had three sons.

The sons all still live nearby and gather often for birthdays and holidays.

“We’re a very close family,” Loui said.

Bertha Mora. Courtesy of Loui Mora.

Pablo has taken the loss the hardest, Loui said. He has told Loui that every room he enters in the house reminds him of Bertha.

For nine days after her death, the family held Rosarios where they invited friends and family members over to share food, prayer and memories, Loui said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a fundraiser to cover funeral expenses had raised $10,950 toward its $13,000 goal.

“She was deeply loved by all who knew her and will be remembered for her faith, her kindness, and the warmth she brought to every life she touched,” Loui wrote.

Court records show the driver accused of causing her death, identified as 65-year-old Eric Dewayne Moody, is due back in court on Dec. 5 for a preliminary hearing. He’s pleaded not guilty to one count of felony hit-and-run and one misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence.

If convicted of both counts, Moody could face up to 4 years and 364 days in prison, according to prosecutors. He posted $50,000 bail at his Sept. 16 arraignment and was released from custody.