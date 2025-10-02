If wondering where to park your car is the worst part of your trip, stow this tidbit in your carry-on:

Long Beach Airport announced Thursday a new parking reservation program that allows travelers to go online, book a space and pay in advance.

Reservations are accepted for daily and valet parking at the airport through a system that tracks available spaces, according to a news release. To book a space, travelers can go to the airport webpage and select a check-in and return date, just as you would for a hotel reservation. Travelers can reserve parking as late as an hour before arrival and up to a year in advance, and can be canceled up to two hours ahead of the reservation time with a cancellation fee.

Lot prices range from $25 to $30 per day, depending on the parking structure, both of which are a short walk from the ticketing lobby.

A QR code sent by email allows you to enter and exit the parking lot on the selected dates.

The announcement comes months after the launch of FlyMyAirport, a planning tool that allows users to book nonstop and connecting flights directly through Long Beach.

Long Beach Airport is operated by the city of Long Beach. Last year, the airport, about 25 miles southeast of Los Angeles International Airport, served about 4.1 million travelers.

“The ease and affordability of our parking options stand out in the industry,” said Airport Director Cynthia Guidry. “The launch of the online reservation system ensures an even more seamless journey from the moment passengers arrive at the Airport.”