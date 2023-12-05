The more and more we learn about cannabis, the more we discover the magic that makes it such a beloved plant ally. Now we know about multiple strains and their effects, and that there are well over 100 cannabinoids in addition to the star player, THC.

There is another element often eclipsed by the spotlight on THC: terpenes. These aromatic compounds, abundantly present in cannabis, are the unsung heroes that lend each strain its unique personality, delivering an aromatic journey that transcends the familiar realm of flavor and aroma.

Terpenes are the essence of cannabis, responsible for the distinct scent of a fresh bud. But their significance is far beyond their scent—they are the architects of an individual strain’s effects and therapeutic benefits. This often-overlooked component holds the power to alter experiences, offering a plethora of outcomes ranging from tranquil relaxation to invigorating energy.

However, the magic doesn’t lie solely in the terpenes themselves. It’s the synergy between these aromatic compounds and cannabinoids. This harmony, known as the entourage effect, amplifies the therapeutic potential, allowing for a myriad of effects and benefits.

All cannabis plant cannabinoids and terpenes, but one brand and a very special device are delivering terpenes in a new and exciting format. Let’s take a peek behind the curtain at OOKA and seven9’s signature terpene blends and see how you can experience these flavors for yourself.

All About OOKA

At its core, OOKA embodies sophistication, elegance, and cutting-edge technology. A creation born from the minds of a former Dyson engineer, OOKA is a fusion of form and function, marrying sleek aesthetics with intelligent engineering. Its design emulates the classic hookah style, yet it brings a futuristic twist, offering a refined, streamlined, and hassle-free way to indulge in cannabis.

But what sets OOKA apart isn’t just its elegant exterior; it’s the sophisticated technology packed within its sleek frame. The device operates without the need for coals or combustion, offering a cleaner and more controlled method for consuming cannabis. Using advanced temperature control, OOKA vaporizes whole flowers contained in proprietary seven9 pods, ensuring a consistent and flavorful experience with every session.

Functionality remains at the forefront of OOKA’s design. The device boasts three distinct airflow settings, providing users with the flexibility to modulate the intensity of their hits, catering to individual preferences and desired effects. This feature allows for precise control over the experience, from milder, more sociable highs to more intense and therapeutic sessions, all while maintaining clarity and comfort.

OOKA redefines the cannabis consumption experience. It embodies a union of elegance and innovation, providing a platform for users to explore the vast nuances of cannabis with precision, simplicity, and sophistication.

The seven9 Pod System

Crafted exclusively for OOKA, the seven9 pods are a testament to the artistry and precision of cannabis consumption. Each pod is a fusion of whole flowers and carefully selected terpenes, meticulously curated to complement various experiences.

Embracing the ethos of OOKA’s innovation, these pods herald a new era in cannabis consumption, offering a delightful symphony of flavors, effects, and therapeutic benefits. From vibrant social interactions to serene moments of tranquility, the seven9 pods redefine the boundaries of cannabis experiences, turning each session into sensorial bliss.

Benefits Based Pods

Each of the benefits-based pods contains one whole gram of terpene-rich flower. The lineup offers something for everyone, every mood, every occasion.

Happy Hour

Get lifted on this mood-enhancing blend of premium sativa flowers balanced with soothing CBG and a special blend of delicious terpenes. This vibrant pod offers up a consistent dosage that’s perfect for those days you want to cut loose, unlock your creativity, and share experiences with those around you.

Terpenes: Terpinene, Pinene, Citral

Effects: Uplifting, Mood Enhancer, Social

Just Vibe

Slow down and unwind with this euphoric blend of premium indica flowers and vibrant terpenes. Smooth, potent, and consistent with every session, this feel-good pod is excellent for chilling with friends and listening to your favorite music.

Terpenes: Myrcene, Linalool, Ocimene

Effects: Chill, Flow, Relaxation

Get Zen

Settle your mind and cruise into a heightened sense of chill and calm. With precise consistency and dosage, this mellow pod has a rich flavor, sweet fragrance, and the perfect mix of CBD and THC. It’s a zen’d-out treat for all occasions.

Terpenes: a-bisabolol, Terpinene

Effects: Centered, Calm, Balance

Zone In

Whether you’re sparking conversation or looking for a spark of creativity, this pod will help you feel centered and focused. Offering up a smooth, consistent dosage with premium CBD-forward flower, you’ll enjoy a full-spectrum high that’s bright, balanced, and uplifting.

Terpenes: Pinene, Eucalyptol, Humulene

Effects: Focus, Alert, Inspire

No Worries

Smile and watch your worries melt away with this flavorful hybrid pod. Combining premium CBD-rich flower, low-level THC, and a special blend of terpenes, you’ll enjoy a consistent, approachable experience with a lightweight hit of calm and relaxation.

Terpenes: Pinene, Linalool

Effects: Calm, Ease, Release, Recover Fully

Live Resin Infused Pods

Live resin is made with freshly harvested cannabis plants at the peak of terpene production. Whole flower pods infused with live resin offer an incredible flavor and an extra potent way to enjoy OOKA.

Wedding Pie Infused with Orange Creamsicle

A kaleidoscope for the senses, this super citrusy hybrid is bright and potent, with easy-going terpenes and dank aromatics. Whether you’re relaxing with friends or focusing on your next project, it’s a blissful, balanced hybrid that will have you feeling good in no time.

Primary Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, Humulene

Nose/Taste: Sweet, Orange, Lemon

Motorhead Infused With Forbidden Fruit

This Indica-dominant pod offers a potent, earthy experience combined with citrusy undertones. Created with a focus on relaxation and calming effects, it’s perfect for unwinding after a long day.

Primary Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Terpinolene

Nose/Taste: Earthy, Gas, Citrus

Red Congolese Infused With Super Lemon Haze

This energizing sativa pod provides an invigorating and lively experience, perfect for social interactions or moments of unwinding. Its zesty, citrusy flavors add a delightful tang to every hit.

Primary Terpenes: Nerolidol, Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene

Nose/Taste: Lemon, Herbal, Spicy

Mimosa Infused with Berry Pie

This special edition sativa is sweet and fruity with a touch of herbal tang. The effects are bright and energizing, offering a mood boost or added productivity to your day.

Primary Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene

Nose/Taste: Sweet Berries, Citrus, Herbal

Motorhead Infused with Watermelon Zkittlez

A flavor-forward indica with high levels of THC, you want this pod when it’s time to deeply rest and kick back. This one is the pod for a total mental and physical reset.

Primary Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, β-Caryophyllene

Nose/Taste: Hops, Sweet, Citrus

How to Try OOKA

What sets OOKA apart is its meticulous preservation of terpenes. With its heat-not-burn technology, the fragile terpenes maintain their freshness and potency from the first hit to the last. The entire OOKA x seven9 experience is a lesson in cannabis luxury. Step into the future and taste and experience highs like never before.

OOKA offers many ways to ‘try before you buy.’ Sign up for insider access to exclusive tasting events, or test drive OOKA at home. It’s the perfect opportunity to see why we’re raving about OOKA and the terpene-rich pods from seven9.