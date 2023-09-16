Heritage Gardens is a new, high-quality affordable apartment homes for low-income seniors and senior veterans who have experienced homelessness.

The development, which is located at the corner of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Long Beach, will serve qualified seniors, 55 and older, and include amenities such as a large open space courtyard and recreation area, an indoor lounge and community space, onsite property management, Resident Services programming with dedicated staff to support seniors and senior veterans, and a community-serving space on the ground floor.

Integrated into the building design will be public art elements which reflect the rich history of the neighborhood.

Heritage Gardens is central to public transit, grocery stores, libraries, and public parks.

Heritage Gardens includes:

67 affordable apartments for low income seniors and senior veterans who have experienced homelessness; one management unit

Large landscaped courtyard and recreation area

Indoor lounge and community space

Approximately 3,500 square feet of community-serving space along Pacific Coast Highway

Comprehensive Resident Services programming to support seniors and senior veterans

Applications are accepted through October 6, 2023 by email, delivered in person or mailed.

Email completed application to HeritageGarde[email protected] prior to midnight on Friday, October 6, 2023

Deliver completed application in person to the leasing office at 1120 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach prior to 2:30 pm on Friday, October 6, 2023

Mail completed application to the leasing office at Mercy Housing, 1120 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 postmarked no later than October 6, 2023

Apartments are available that include features for persons with disabilities, mobility, hearing and vision impairments. Individuals with disabilities that wish to request one of these units may submit a request by emailing 504adacoordi[email protected] or by faxing the request to 877-245-7121.

A lottery will take place at 10:00 am on October 11, 2023 at the Mercy Housing leasing office at 1120 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach. Seating is limited, first come, first served.

Please visit www.longbeachsenior.org for more information.