The 18th Anniversary event returns to Harry Bridges Memorial Park to raise awareness for the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, and to provide some fun during two days of sipping exquisite wines, craft brews and other fun beverages along the bayfront

LONG BEACH, CALIF. – Tickets are now on sale for the 18th LAWineFest, returning to the Harry Bridges Memorial Park at the Long Beach Harbor June 3-4. The premier wine tasting event comes on the heels of the sold out 2022 Fest, and will feature hundreds of award-winning wines from around the globe – plus craft brews and other fun beverages. The park beside the historic Queen Mary provides a picture-perfect backdrop where wine exploration and education is balanced with loads of fun, live music, delicious food trucks, artisan boutiques, and more. And it’s all for a great cause. This year the LAWineFest has again partnered with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club as its charitable partner, raising funds and awareness for the original founding chapter of the organization.

“We can’t wait to introduce Festgoers to the at least 60+ established and newer wineries pouring their incredible varietals, alongside several breweries, ciders and much more, while supporting a great cause in the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club,” LAWineFest Director and CEO Scherr Lillico said. “We’re so lucky to be supported by our sponsors, including the Queen Mary, Land Rover, Hotel Maya, Los Angeles Magazine, Celsius Fitness Drinks, Walter on Wine, Popcorn World, Hyatt Vacation Clubs, and Buzzballz, among others. 2023 is setting up to be our biggest and best Fest yet.”

It’s probably no surprise to Long Beach lovers that the city provides the perfect central location for locals, and those traveling from Los Angeles and Orange counties (and beyond), with neighboring iconic venues, and amazing vibes, making it easy to create a weekend full of fun to take in all Long Beach has to offer.

After an hour or two of sipping, savoring and strolling around the grounds, attendees can take a break and listen to live music – The Unofficial Slam Band – while enjoying delicious cuisine from an array of food trucks and booths available for purchase. There is also a unique selection of lifestyle exhibitors offering everything from wine accessories, chocolates, jewelry, clothing, unique candles, and more. When the Fest concludes each day, attendees are encouraged to check out the award-winning restaurants and stores nearby in the city.

LAWineFest hours are 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Parking will be available for a fee in the Queen Mary lot. Designated Drivers, carpooling, ride sharing services, and public transportation are highly recommended. An ever-growing list of wineries, breweries and shops is located at LAWineFest.com.

Tickets are now on sale for discounted prices for a limited time. Those interested in attending the Fest should sign up to learn more and be alerted on special priced tickets at www.lawinefest.com. Tickets at the door will be available, subject to capacity (last year sold out early):

To learn more, please visit LAWineFest.com

