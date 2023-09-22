Start the music! Long Beach Symphony’s 2023-2024 season pulls out all the stops starting next month with five classical programs composed of timeless symphonies and five dance-worthy POPS concerts on the calendar.

Under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu and President Kelly Ruggirello, Long Beach Symphony’s 89th season is designed to have something for everyone from opening night on Oct. 21, 2023, through the finale on June 1, 2024. Tickets are available now.

“For our 89th year, I feel so energized by Long Beach Symphony’s lineup of thrilling guest artists and conductors who will join our own dazzling musicians with a repertoire that gives stage to both classic and contemporary sounds,” said Ruggirello, who is celebrating her 10th year with the symphony.

For classical concerts, the doors open at 6:30 p.m., and there’s a 7 o’clock pre-concert talk before the music begins at 8 p.m. in the Long Beach Terrace Theater. The classical calendar is as follows:

Opening Night with Andreas Boyde on Saturday, Oct. 21, with Preu conducting and guest artist Andreas Boyde on piano;

on Saturday, Oct. 21, with Preu conducting and guest artist Andreas Boyde on piano; Bernstein on Saturday, Nov. 18, with Preu conducting, guest artist Kala Ramnath on violin, and dance performed by Long Beach Ballet;

on Saturday, Nov. 18, with Preu conducting, guest artist Kala Ramnath on violin, and dance performed by Long Beach Ballet; Pictures at an Exhibition on Saturday, Feb. 17, with Preu conducting and principal cellist Cécilia Tsan;

on Saturday, Feb. 17, with Preu conducting and principal cellist Cécilia Tsan; Brahms Requiem on Saturday, March 9, with Preu conducting and singing by soprano Elissa Johnston, baritone Kevin Deas, and the Long Beach Camerata Singers; and

on Saturday, March 9, with Preu conducting and singing by soprano Elissa Johnston, baritone Kevin Deas, and the Long Beach Camerata Singers; and Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 on Saturday, June 1, with Preu conducting and guest artist Awadagin Pratt on piano.

For POPS concerts, the doors open at 6:30 p.m. for picnics and socializing prior to each concert beginning at 8 p.m. in the Long Beach Arena, where there’s plenty of room for dancing. The POPS calendar is as follows:

A Beatles Celebration by Classical Mystery Tour on Saturday, Oct. 28, with Conductor Eckart Preu and the band Classical Mystery Tour;

on Saturday, Oct. 28, with Conductor Eckart Preu and the band Classical Mystery Tour; Holiday Swing on Saturday, Dec. 9, with Byron Stripling as conductor and on trumpet and vocals, along with guest Sydney McSweeney on vocals;

on Saturday, Dec. 9, with Byron Stripling as conductor and on trumpet and vocals, along with guest Sydney McSweeney on vocals; Windborne’s Music of The Rolling Stones on Saturday, Feb. 3, with Conductor Brent Havens and Windborne — The Music of The Rolling Stones/Mick Adams;

on Saturday, Feb. 3, with Conductor Brent Havens and Windborne — The Music of The Rolling Stones/Mick Adams; Landslide: The Music of Fleetwood Mac on Saturday, March 23, with Conductor Mark Alpizar and the band Landslide the Music of Fleetwood Mac; and

on Saturday, March 23, with Conductor Mark Alpizar and the band Landslide the Music of Fleetwood Mac; and Disco Fever Dance Party on Saturday, May 4, with Conductor Roger Kalia and the band Classical Night Fever.

“Long Beach Symphony’s overriding goal is to present the highest artistic quality in an open and inviting musical environment,” Ruggirello said. “We welcome anyone and everyone to join us this season in what promises to be an extraordinary musical journey.”

Season tickets are available now and include priority seating, subscriber-only offers and access to special symphony events and dining at participating restaurants, discounted parking, flexible ticket exchanges and more. Special three-concert sampler packs also are available, and individual tickets start as low as $30. Visit LongBeachSymphony.org or call 562-436-3203, ext. 1.