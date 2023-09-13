As the citywide, online fundraising campaign to raise awareness and inspire community giving for Long Beach nonprofits, Long Beach Gives’ goal is to inspire individuals and businesses in the community to come together to make a difference in the work of local nonprofits. With over 240 nonprofit organizations participating in Long Beach Gives, the community has an incredible opportunity to make a huge difference!

Participating nonprofits represent 16 unique cause categories – from animals to social services and everything between. You can learn more about the incredible work being done by nonprofits by using the search bar at the top of the Long Beach Gives page or by selecting one of the 16 causes. Each one of the 240+ nonprofits is making an impact right here in Long Beach – find your cause today to amplify nonprofits’ impact in our city.

Mayor Rex Richardson said it perfectly: “Over the past four years, Long Beach Gives has allowed the people of Long Beach to make a collective impact across the city. This September, in our fifth year, we can make a meaningful difference by working together and uplifting people in every community.”

Find your cause at longbeachgives.org today.