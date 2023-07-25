Shutoffs for nonpayment resume Aug. 15

After three years of suspending utility shutoffs for nonpayment during the COVID-19 crisis, Long Beach is returning to standard business operations.

Residential customers with an unpaid balance on their water, sewer, gas or refuse accounts could face utility disconnection as early as Aug. 15, 2023.

To avoid shutoff, customers should pay their balance in full or enroll in a payment plan before the Aug. 15 deadline. Customers who are enrolled in a payment plan and making agreed upon payments will not have service interrupted.

Income-qualified customers can also apply for direct payment assistance through the Low IncomeHousehold Water Assistance Program, or LIHWAP, and the Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

For more information on payment plans and assistance programs, visit lbwater.org/billhelp. For questions or concerns, call (562) 570-5700.