A showcase of unique classical music style combinations, Long Beach Symphony’s 89th season continues with what promises to be another innovative and entertaining concert on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Terrace Theater.

Under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, the concert featuring guest appearances by renowned Hindustani violinist Kala Ramnath and dancers from the Long Beach Ballet is titled simply “Bernstein,” with the performance ending with Leonard Bernstein’s joyous “Fancy Free.”

The evening’s setlist goes beyond Bernstein however, beginning with Igor Stravinsky’s lighthearted and theatrical “Pulcinella Suite,” followed by award-winning composer Reena Esmail’s “Hindustani Violin Concerto,” a commission by the Seattle Symphony that premiered in 2022 and was designed specifically to be played with Ramnath. This particular piece makes Long Beach Symphony a proud presenter in the CA Festival: a Celebration of New Music.

“‘Hindustani Violin Concerto’ is a combination of Northern Indian Hindustani music and Western classical music, and it has this wonderful kind of new sound that comes out of putting these two worlds together,” Preu said, noting that the piece includes some “haunting and beautiful and unique” singing by the violin soloist.

Long Beach Symphony’s special evening will continue with Scott Joplin’s “Treemonisha Overture,” which is a lesser-known work by the composer known as the “King of Ragtime.” And the night will wrap up, of course, with Bernstein’s “Fancy Free.”

“We all love Bernstein,” said Preu, who has been the musical director for the symphony since 2017. “It’s always going to be boisterous and jazzy and cool and improvisatory all at the same time, and we are especially happy to welcome dancers from the Long Beach Ballet for this performance.”

Long Beach Symphony’s “Bernstein” takes the stage Saturday, Nov. 18. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. to enjoy dancing fountains, firepits, bars, and live ensemble music in the lobby. Then, the 7 o’clock Pre-Concert Talk in the concert hall will take place before the featured musical pieces envelope the Long Beach Terrace Theater (300 E. Ocean Blvd.) with the ability to “Sip and Enjoy” in the concert hall.

Individual concert tickets start as low as $32, or special three-concert sampler packs are available for $199. Visit LongBeachSymphony.org or call 562-436-3203, ext. 1.