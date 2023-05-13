Tickets Available Now for Pops Concert Saturday, May 20

Put on your dancing shoes because Long Beach Symphony’s Symphonic Rock Dance Party is ready to “Rock and Roll All Nite” with classics from the ’70s and ’80s. The event will bring down the house on Saturday, May 20, at the Long Beach Arena.

“Long Beach Symphony’s upcoming concert, you might say, is sure to rock you like a hurricane,” Long Beach Symphony President Kelly Ruggirello said. “People are going to want to dance and sing along to this crowd-pleasing performance reliving the days of true rock ‘n’ roll.”

Performing Classic Rock hits, the orchestra—joined by a seven-member band—will be led by Guest Conductor Susie Seiter, a prolific conductor and orchestrator for film, television, video games and live concerts. The Los Angeles resident is best known for orchestrating and conducting the concert tours of “The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses” and “Pokémon: Symphonic Evolutions.”

“The main reason I love orchestras and working with them has nothing to do with the spotlight or any power behind the baton,” Seiter recently posted on social media. “It is, hands down, that each person who plays in an orchestra is a treasure chest—a gift I sometimes get to unwrap.”

As she unwraps the gift that is the Long Beach Symphony, she’ll be spotlighting energetic music from artists such as Journey, Kiss, Led Zeppelin, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Pat Benatar, Scorpions, Starship, U2 and other chart toppers.

“This performance is guaranteed to blast out with energy,” Ruggirello said. “It’s such a fun finale for our 2022-23 Pops Series season.”

The Symphonic Rock Dance Party will take place at the Long Beach Arena on Saturday, May 20, at 8 p.m., with the doors opening at 6:30 for indoor picnicking, for those who bring or order food and libations. Individual concert tickets start at $30.

The Long Beach Symphony Pops series sponsor is Farmers & Merchants Bank, with generous support from Dougherty/Patriot Insurance Services, Port of Long Beach, The Shadden Group at Morgan Stanley, Mitsubishi Cement and South Bay Lexus.

Tickets are available now online at LongBeachSymphony.org or by calling 562-436-3203, ext. 1.