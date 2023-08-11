MemorialCare is proud to partner with Long Beach organizations to expand access to care and raise awareness of issues affecting the LGBTQIA+ community, with an emphasis on their health care needs. MemorialCare Medical Group has its very own LGBTQIA+ Clinic right here in Long Beach through its Family Residency Program.

“Receiving medical care should be a safe experience in a caring environment. However, for individuals of the LGBTQIA+ community that is not always the case,” says Wendy Linderholm, PsyD, clinical health psychologist, Director of Behavioral Health, Family Medicine at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. “At MemorialCare it is important that our patients receive the best care possible by providing a safe and healing environment for them. As part of our Family Residency Program, we include education on providing medical care to LGBTQIA+ patients including initiation, titration and maintenance of gender-affirming hormone therapy; sexually transmitted disease prevention and treatment; and preventive and primary care for LGBTQIA+ patients of all ages.”

MemorialCare serves the Long Beach community with its full-service children’s hospital, MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach – one of only eight in all of California, and Long Beach Medical Center, which was recently named by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top regionally recognized adult hospitals.

In addition, MemorialCare’s great care extends far beyond Long Beach, with primary care centers from Long Beach to San Juan Capistrano and two additional award-winning adult hospitals: MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley and MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills.

No matter the need, MemorialCare provides award winning care to all of their patients. To learn more about the care offered by MemorialCare visit MemorialCare.org.