Join us for a special Mother’s Day lunch to celebrate mom and see all your favorite ocean animals this Sunday, May 14! Tickets include all-day admission and a delicious meal. Reservations will be offered hourly between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on our Rooftop Veranda dining area overlooking Rainbow Harbor.

Menu

• Lemon Pepper Bone-in Roasted Chicken

• Vegetarian Pancit (rice noodles sautéed with vegetables)

• Tri-color Roasted Potatoes

• Balsamic Grilled Vegetables

• Sweet & Savory Avocado Salad (mixed greens, strawberries, blackberries, blue cheese, avocado) served with an orange vinaigrette

• Assorted cupcakes & cookies

• Water

Cost: $95 per adult; $55 per child (3-11). Includes general admission. $70 per Aquarium member; $30 for member children. To RSVP to the brunch visit here.