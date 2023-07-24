A people person with an eye for style, Oscar Vasquez made his career dreams a reality 10 years ago when he opened Salon O in Naples.

As the saying goes, “time flies when you’re having fun,” and Vasquez, 45, says that’s certainly been true for him in the years since the business’ opening day on July 17, 2013. The bright, modern salon, with floor-to-ceiling windows and colorful pop art, is home to a gifted group of 10 stylists who are experts at crafting stunning looks that flatter their clients.

“I handpicked every stylist who works here, and together we create joy—it’s just a joyful environment, super welcoming, super supportive,” said Vasquez, whose been styling hair for more than two decades.

The caliber of talent and service at the full-service Salon O is a luxury that leaves clients feeling the best they can possibly feel, the business owner emphasized.

“Salon O has its own sort of vibration, a togetherness of spirit, and I’m so happy and proud of it,” he said. “It’s a separate entity—it’s not me—I just manage it.”

A local-focused salon, the majority of customers at Salon O live in Naples or in Long Beach, Vasquez said, noting that he himself is a California native, who lives in Long Beach with his husband and their two dogs. The stylists, too, are locals and friends who often spend time outside of work together in the community.

Vasquez said being a stylist was his calling, something he was inspired to do from a young age. Being a business owner was something he was less sure about, he’ll admit, but he said he’s learned to love that too, especially when it allows him to share his passion and knowledge with newer stylists who are still learning the trade.

“I did not pick this job, this job picked me,” Vasquez said. “I don’t feel like I work—it’s fun, and I’m doing something that really fills my heart, working with people. I’m constantly in joy.

”Salon O uses R+Co, Oribe and Kevin Murphy hair products.

The salon, celebrating its 10th anniversary, is located at 5580 E. 2nd St. Appointments are recommended. For details, call 562-438-9694 or visit thestudioo.com