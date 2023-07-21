The MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute celebrated its 10-year anniversary of the official opening of the Todd Cancer Pavilion – where much of the outpatient cancer care occurs. At the celebration, a new art installation of 10,000 origami cranes was unveiled in the lobby of the Todd Cancer Pavilion. An ancient Japanese legend vows that anyone who folds 1,000 origami cranes will be granted a wish. The MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute and community of Long Beach folded 10,000 origami cranes to wish everyone who visits to enjoy a joyful, long life or successful recovery from cancer.

In addition, the celebration was marked by a significant gift from Doug and Nancy Todd to establish the Todd Family Endowed Chair in Oncology naming Nilesh Vora, M.D., medical director at the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute as the first holder of the chair.

“I love the concept of the origami cranes, that was started 10 years ago, to bring hope and joy to those either diagnosed with cancer or those getting screened for it,” says Nilesh Vora, M.D., medical director, MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center. “The legacy the Todd family has left has made an impression on all of us at the Todd Cancer Institute and will continue well into the future with this Todd Family Endowed Chair in Oncology. One of the things I love about our community is that we constantly show up for one another and the power of positivity and wellness go hand in hand. I was thrilled to share this honor with our community, the Todd family, the staff and my own family.”

The Todd Cancer Institute is named after Dr. Malcolm Todd, a Long Beach physician and community leader, who was also an advisor and personal doctor for six U.S. Presidents and was the President of the American Medical Association. In addition to his leadership and service, Dr. Todd’s personal donation helped to elevate the programs offered at the Todd Cancer Institute to a new level of excellence. Since his passing, he has passed that spirit of service to his family who continue to serve on the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute’s Advisory Board.

“The continued dedication to improve the health of our community and the significant donation Doug and Nancy Todd gave to us will help further position the Todd Cancer Institute as a regional leader in cancer care and support,” says Blair Kent, CEO, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. “We are grateful for the Todd’s legacy of giving throughout the years – we have achieved great things, and more will certainly come from this sizeable gift.”

The MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center is dedicated to the early diagnosis, treatment, research, and prevention of cancer. The Todd Cancer Institute specializes in the divisions of gynecologic, breast, thoracic, gastrointestinal, lung and urinary cancers. The Todd Cancer Pavilion houses the outpatient specialty cancer care, complete with the most advanced technology for treatment, wellness programs, support groups and patient navigators, that together treat the whole patient under one roof.