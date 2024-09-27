By: Milan Sheth, M.D., hematology/oncology, MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center

MemorialCare is continually looking for innovative approaches to cancer treatment – state-of-the-art treatments that don’t just have to be given at large academic centers. The MemorialCare Cancer Institute is home to some of the most advanced and leading therapies available in the comfort of your community hospital. Immunotherapy is an emerging field of cancer treatment, where we use the body’s immune system to fight the cancer. With this new study, we’ve taken it one step further, offering new hope to patients with relapsed multiple myeloma or follicular lymphoma or newly diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Bispecific T cell Engager (BiTE®) therapies have proven to be a promising class of immunotherapy. BiTE molecules form a bridge between cancer cells and cytotoxic T cells-white blood cells that destroy other cells that pose a threat. One arm of the BiTE molecule binds with the surface of the T cell, and the other binds to a tumor-associated antigen. This forms a synapse between the T cell and cancer cell, releasing toxic molecules that attack the cancer cells.

At the core of BiTE therapies lies the concept of redirecting the body’s immune defenses. Traditional cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy often indiscriminately target both healthy and cancerous cells, leading to debilitating side effects. BiTE therapies are designed to specifically engage T cells and direct them toward cancer cells while sparing normal tissues.

In the United States, this year alone, an estimated 186,400 people are expected to be diagnosed with some form of blood cancer, accounting for about 9.9% of all new cancer cases, according to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Our dedicated team of oncologists, researchers, and healthcare professionals work closely with patients to ensure they receive personalized care tailored to their specific needs. This allows us to combine the rigorous scientific methodology of clinical trials with the compassionate, patient-centered care that MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute is known for. MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center has even been recognized by U.S. News & World Reportas a high-performing hospital for Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma.

Research and clinical trials are essential to providing access to optimal treatment options at MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute, especially for patients with later-stage or difficult-to-treat cancers.

The BiTE therapy study is now open and will remain open for at least another year. For those interested in learning more about eligibility requirements for this treatment option, or other available trials, call MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at (562) 933-0900 or visit memorialcare.org/lbcancer.