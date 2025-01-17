By: Dr. Albert Tsai, orthopedic surgeon, MemorialCare Joint Replacement Center, Long Beach Medical Center

Imagine being able to walk or simply move without pain again. For thousands of Americans every year, this dream becomes a reality thanks to advanced joint replacement surgeries. In fact, almost 800,000 knee replacements and over 500,000 hip replacements are performed annually in the U.S., allowing people to regain their quality of life and return to activities they love.

A joint replacement surgery involves removing the damaged portions of a joint and replacing them with prosthetic components. Traditionally, in a cemented joint replacement, fast-drying bone cement is used to secure the prosthetic implant to the bone. While this method is effective, over time, the cement can break down, increasing the risk of the joint loosening, and potentially requiring revision surgery later.

Thanks to medical advancements patients are offered an alternative: cementless joint replacements. This modern technique is increasingly popular for knee and hip replacements and can provide longer-lasting results for many patients.

Cementless or press-fit joint implants are designed to encourage natural bone growth. These implants are specially textured to allow the patient’s bone to grow into the implant and secure it without the need for cement. As the bone grows into the implant, it creates a stronger, more permanent bond that can reduce the likelihood of future complications or the need for revision surgery. This method also eliminates gaps between the bone and the implant, improving the overall stability of the joint.

Patients who opt for cementless joint replacements often see longer-lasting results. Since there is no cement to wear down, the risk of the implant loosening over time is significantly reduced. This can be particularly beneficial for younger, active patients who want their new joint to keep up with their lifestyle.

However, cementless joint replacements will not be the best treatment option for everyone. For example, patients with conditions such as severe osteoporosis, a condition that results in weak bones, may not have the bone health and strength required to support the implant without the help of bone cement. In these cases, cemented implants would be the best treatment option, as the cement will make the prosthetic joints more secure.

The MemorialCare Joint Replacement Center at Long Beach Medical Center is home to skilled surgeons with many years of experience, having completed thousands of these cementless cases. We also have experience using the latest robotic technology, if it’s right for the patient. Mako™ Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery brings a new level of precision with patient-specific alignment and positioning for knee and hip joint replacements, resulting in better outcomes. Mako technology is available for total knee, partial knee, and total hip replacements.

At the MemorialCare Joint Replacement Center, we are dedicated to helping patients recover and get back on their feet as quickly as possible. Through our rapid rehabilitation program, most patients can walk the same day of surgery and return home within an average of 1.77 days — significantly faster than the national average of 2.7 days. At Long Beach Medical Center, we get you moving sooner so you can recover at home and minimize your hospital stay.

Recognized as one of America’s Best Orthopedic Hospitals in 2024 by Newsweek, Long Beach Medical Center offers exceptional care through our expert team. Our staff collaborates to deliver the highest quality of care and achieve the best patient outcomes. With extensive experience handling complex joint surgeries, we are equipped to provide personalized treatment options to meet each patient’s unique needs.

Patients should consult their doctor as soon as joint pain strikes to ensure their bone health is preserved. Early intervention can prevent further deterioration and keep a wider range of treatment options available.

