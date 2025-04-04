In a remarkable display of unity, community members, patients, staff and families from the Stramski Children’s Developmental Center at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital came together to celebrate Autism Acceptance Day showcasing the importance of support and understanding for neurodivergent individuals on the autism spectrum. Autism Acceptance Day on April 2 marks the beginning of a month-long celebration and advocacy for understanding, compassion and acceptance.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental disability characterized by a diverse array of challenges that can significantly impact an individual’s daily functioning through communication, social interaction, and behavior. Autism manifests uniquely in each person, leading to a spectrum of symptoms and experiences. Today, 1 in 36 children in the United States are diagnosed with autism, highlighting the need for awareness and support.

“When my son Jack was diagnosed with autism at just 2-years old, it was a challenging time for our family,” shares Perala Mendoza. “But knowing that Miller Children’s genuinely cares has made all the difference. It’s so comforting for us parents to feel supported. Our kids deserve and want to be included and accepted for who they are. We’re not here today to change them; we’re here to raise awareness and promote their acceptance.”

During the event, patients, care teams, community members, and firefighters from the Long Beach Fire Department participated in a striking visual representation of this statistic. Each attendee held a blue puzzle piece, while one patient held a white puzzle piece to represent the 1 in 36 children diagnosed with autism.

A highlight of the event was the presence of Mini Therapy Horses, who provided a calming and engaging experience for children and families. Patients had the opportunity to interact with the miniature horses, guiding them through engaging tricks such as smiling, high-fiving, and even playing a keyboard. These gentle animals offered a unique form of emotional support, reinforcing the power of alternative therapies in pediatric care.

“Today, 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with autism, in a world that promotes conformity, today we are reminded of the beauty of diversity, embracing the differences that make each child unique,“ says Gary Feldman, M.D., medical director, Stramski Children’s Developmental Center. “Acceptance isn’t just about tolerance; it’s about love, compassion, and celebrating the extraordinary gifts and talents each individual brings to the world.”

Patients and families also enjoyed a range of sensory-friendly activities, including slime andfidget toys, and they had the chance to interact with Miller Children’s & Women’s beloved mascot, Millie the Dolphin. Additionally, guests had the opportunity to tour two fire trucks provided by the Long Beach Fire Department.

The Stramski Center at Miller Children’s & Women’s is a comprehensive center that cares for children — from birth to age 21 — with behavioral and developmental conditions, such as autism, Fragile X, ADHD/ADD, Down Syndrome, and other learning disabilities. For nearly 50 years, the Stramski Center has continued to provide care for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder by evaluating them for diagnosis and making referrals to specialty centers for additional treatment as needed.

“Autism Acceptance Day is a powerful reminder that neurodivergent individuals deserve not just awareness, but true understanding and inclusion,” says Ioana Pal, Psy.D., licensed clinical psychologist at the Stramski Children’s Developmental Center. “Every day is a triumph over barriers, whether it’s difficulties in school, behavioral challenges, or other obstacles. We want all our families to know that we are here for them. Our hospital is here for them. Stramski is here for them. We are committed to working with you to help your children achieve their dreams.”