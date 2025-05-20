City of Hope, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States and ranked among the top five for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report, is at the forefront of scientific breakthroughs that are transforming cancer care — from cancer-fighting drugs utilized worldwide to groundbreaking clinical trials bringing patients leading-edge cancer therapies at lifesaving speed.

“Each year, City of Hope discoveries impact millions of people around the world,” says Karla Olmedo, M.D., a hematologist-oncologist at City of Hope’s Long Beach Elm location. “We are uniquely capable of rapidly translating research into effective treatments, bringing more hope to patients who need us.”

Discoveries made at City of Hope have led to four of the most widely used cancer drugs in the world:

• Herceptin blocks cancer cells from receiving chemical signals that help them grow. It may be used to treat early-stage or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

• Erbitux binds to a protein found on the surface of some cancer cells. It’s often used to treat metastatic colorectal cancer as well as certain types of head and neck cancers.

• Rituxan causes the immune system to attack cancerous B cells — a type of white blood cell. It can be used alone or with chemotherapy to treat non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in adults.

• Avastin makes it harder for tumors to grow new blood vessels. It can be used alone or with other drugs to treat a range of cancers, including metastatic colorectal cancer, cervical cancer, and ovarian cancer.

Today, City of Hope continues to build on its legacy of breakthrough cancer research, swiftly translating scientific advancements into leading-edge treatments including:

• CAR T cell therapy — which re-engineers T cells extracted from the patient to attack proteins found in cancer cells and reintroduces them into the patient’s body, where they get work destroying the targeted cancer cells.• Bispecific antibodies — a novel field of immunotherapy that joins T cells to cancer cells, making it easier for the T cells to detect and fight the cancer cells.• A diverse range of clinical trials led by renowned City of Hope physician-scientists, many of whom currently have open trials for cancer treatments they have designed.

Offering more than 700 cancer-focused clinical trials each year — more than anywhere else in California — City of Hope brings promising new treatments directly to those who need them most.

City of Hope is the largest and most advanced cancer network in Orange County, including a comprehensive cancer center, a regional network of advanced cancer care, and Orange County’s only cancer specialty hospital, opening in 2025 at City of Hope’s academic cancer campus in Irvine.

