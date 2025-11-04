When Jeff Fitzhugh toured City of Hope’s new cancer specialty hospital opening later this year in Irvine, he didn’t expect to become emotional. But for Fitzhugh, a City of Hope grateful patient living with multiple myeloma, the thought of the hope others like him will experience there hit home.

“To see where City of Hope has come and what they are offering other patients that are following me — it’s amazing. People who are going to be diagnosed with cancer after me — they get to start here,” said Fitzhugh.

The only cancer specialty hospital in Orange County isn’t just progress. It is a seismic shift in what’s possible — led by City of Hope, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States with its National Medical Center ranked among the nation’s top cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report.

Seamlessly connected to City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, the hospital will deliver a level of advanced cancer care unique to City of Hope.

“Where other hospitals and health systems must serve the broad spectrum of health conditions in our community, every physician and staff member at our cancer specialty hospital is solely focused on cancer,” says Nishan Tchekmedyian, M.D., deputy physician-in-chief, City of Hope Orange County. “Comprehensive cancer care under one roof, closer to home, individualized todeliver better outcomes and better quality of life. City of Hope is different, and it makes all the difference for our patients.”

A level of advanced cancer care that is difficult to find elsewhere

Access to the full continuum of care is vital for people with cancer. The highly specialized cancer care offered at the 73-bed hospital includes:

• Ground-breaking treatments: Complex cancer surgeries, stem cell transplantation, immunotherapies and other leading-edge cancer treatments.

• Multidisciplinary care: A comprehensive facility where City of Hope team members can collaborate on treatment plans all in one place.

• Evaluation and Treatment Center (ETC): City of Hope patients with urgent care needs related to their cancer or their cancer treatment will be treated by experts familiar with their treatment plan and its complexities.

• Breakthrough clinical trials: Expanded access to more than 700 Phase 1 to 3 clinical trials led by City of Hope.

• State-of-the-art medical equipment: The most advanced technologies in cancer care, including the Da Vinci Robot surgical system.

• Extensive supportive care resources: Nutrition counseling, psychosocial support groups, rehabilitation services, and an immersive spiritual care center.

This isn’t standard cancer care. This is lifesaving cancer care. This is Hope.

City of Hope’s regional network of advanced cancer care includes two locations in Long Beach: City of Hope Long Beach Elm and City of Hope Long Beach Worsham. Visit CityofHope.org/OCor call (888) 333-HOPE (4673).