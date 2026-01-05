Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Long Beach was filled with holiday cheer during a special visit as the holiday season comes to a close and prepare for the New Year, from the global nonprofit organization Pilots for Kids. For more than a decade, the organization, dedicated to uplifting hospitalized children, has partnered with the Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Programto bring comfort and joy to children who are hospitalized.

During their visit, the pilots made personal bedside stops, sharing stories from the skies and inspiring children with tales of adventure. They also surprised patients with toys, gift cards, pilot wings and plane trading cards—adding a playful touch of aviation magic to the day. The pilots’generosity and heartfelt interactions left a lasting impression on children and families alike.

Pilots for Kids brings together hundreds of volunteers from major airlines, the military, private aviation and the broader aviation community, all united in their commitment to support children navigating health challenges.

For Alaska Airlines pilot Capt. John Morgan, the visits resonate on a personal level. He helped launch the Pilots for Kids partnership with Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital more than 10 years ago and has watched the joy it brings year after year.

“Every year, walking through the halls of Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital brings me right back to why we started all of this,” said Capt. John Morgan, pilot, Alaska Airlines. “It’s the kids. Their courage, their curiosity, and their ability to find joy in the middle of something so hard; it changes you. Being here with them is an honor, and their strength stays with you long after the visit is over. As long as we can help make even one moment a little lighter, we’ll keep showing up for them year after year.”

With moments of laughter and genuine connection, the pilots offered young patients a welcome break from the challenges of medical treatment, giving them space to simply enjoy being kids. Noah, a 13-year-old patient, lit up as he chatted with the pilots about the places he has already explored and the destinations he hopes to visit someday. The visit brought a spark of holiday brightness to his day, a lift in the midst of treatment.

“Connection is a form of healing too,” said Rita Goshert, director, Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. “When someone takes the time to talk, laugh and share a moment with our patients, it gives them a comforting sense of normalcy and reminds them that joy still belongs to them, even while they are in the hospital.”

At Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, the Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program works to create a supportive, uplifting environment for children and teens throughout their hospital stay. Child Life Specialists help bring comfort, play and a sense of normalcy to patients and families, which feels especially meaningful during the holiday season. Through partnerships with global organizations such as Pilots for Kids, the program offers memorable visits and engaging activities that brighten spirits and surround patients with the care they need during their stay.