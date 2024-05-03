By: Odrin Castillo, D.O., primary care, MemorialCare Family Medicine Residency – Long Beach

Access to quality health care is a fundamental human right, yet for many transgender and non-binary individuals, it remains a daunting experience. Health care is one of our most basic needs and yet from encountering discrimination and ignorance in the world, facing financial barriers and inadequate resources available to them, health care can often feel unsafe.

One of the most pressing issues faced by transgender and non-binary individuals is discrimination from health care providers. Disrespect, misgendering and refusal of care are some of the negative experiences these individuals face. This discrimination can lead to avoidance of necessary medical treatment, increasing existing health disparities within these communities. Fear of discrimination often prevents individuals within this community from seeking preventative care.

The Family Residency Program at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center stands as a beacon of hope for under-resourced health care for the transgender and non-binary community with their LGBTQ Clinic. The LGBTQ Clinic offers a wide range of services including primary care, preventative care, gender- affirming hormone therapy and medical screenings addressing the importance of physical and emotional well-being for transgender individuals.

On their first visit to the clinic, patients partake in a one-hour long appointment in a comfortable and accepting environment with a resident physician who has special interest in providing gender affirming care. Patients are asked assessment questions about their gender journey, prior hormone treatment and goals. Once the assessment is over, the medical provider will offer services available to the patient which can include surgery, mental health considerations, voice coaching and more.

By addressing the intersectionality of health care and socio-economic disparities, the clinic demonstrates a commitment to addressing the root cause of health inequities faced by marginalized communities such as transgender individuals in the greater Long Beach region.

The LGBTQ Clinic is committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment to all patients. Recognizing the importance of affirming gender identity and expression, the clinic provides gender-neutral forms and employs staff who are trained to be culturally sensitive and use the right pronouns ensuring patients feel respected from appointments to receiving care throughout their health care journey.

Through its range of services, commitment to inclusivity and dedication to addressing the social determinants of health, the LGBTQ Clinic at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center is providing care and building a healthier, more accepting community.

To learn more, visit memorialcare.org/familyresidency.