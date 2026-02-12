The next chapter in hematology is being written at City of Hope.

For patients navigating blood cancers like leukemia, lymphoma or multiple myeloma, having access to specialized experts and the most advanced treatments can mean everything.

“As part of a nationally ranked cancer research and treatment organization, our hematology teams at City of Hope bring decades of focused expertise in blood cancer,” says Karla Olmedo, M.D., a medical oncologist-hematologist and associate clinical professor at City of Hope’s Long Beach Elm and Long Beach Worsham locations. “We are innovators in lifesaving treatments like CAR T cell therapy, bispecific antibody therapies, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and more.”

City of Hope offers hematology patients a level of advanced care that is difficult to find elsewhere:

Leukemia. City of Hope’s renowned physician-scientists are at the forefront of leading-edge leukemia treatments and technologies including CAR T cell immunotherapy, mutation-specific drugs and novel approaches to stem cell transplant — innovations that have contributed to better outcomes for patients.

Lymphoma. City of Hope is a leader in research and testing of breakthrough treatments for lymphoma, including targeted drugs, blood and bone marrow transplants, gene and vaccine therapies, combination treatments and advances in CAR T cell therapy that have resulted in partial and complete remissions.

Multiple myeloma. At City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, autologous stem cell transplants are offered on an outpatient basis for patients with multiple myeloma. Many patients can return home nightly during their transplant treatment, in contrast to the extended hospitalization typically required elsewhere.

City of Hope has performed more than 20,000 bone marrow and stem cell transplants, a milestone that reflects decades of pioneering science, clinical excellence and lives forever changed.

The next chapter of hope is here

City of Hope’s two Long Beach locations are part of a regional network of advanced cancer care that includes a 72-acre academic research campus in Irvine and locations throughout the region. The research campus is home to an outpatient cancer center and Orange County’s only cancer specialty hospital.

Patients also have expanded access to more than 700 innovative Phase 1 to 3 clinical trials led by City of Hope — more than anywhere else in California — including first-in-human clinical trials and trials requiring inpatient care.

This isn’t standard cancer care. This is lifesaving cancer care. This is Hope.

Visit CityofHope.org/OC or call (888) 333-HOPE (4673).