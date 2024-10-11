A best friend, a sibling, a parent – losing a loved one to cancer, illness or tragic accident can be devastating. Community members turned dancers at the 2024 Dancing for Our Stars “Imagine Gala” used their personal experience with medical care as inspiration to dress up and dance tosupport patients being treated at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. The evening ended in celebration when gala chair, Katherine Keesal announced that $575,000 had been contributed to support the hospitals.

Based on the television series Dancing with the Stars, the 14th annual Dancing for Our Stars “Imagine Gala” paired each of the volunteer community members with professional dancers or partners of their choice to perform show-stopping dance numbers. Together, they dazzled the audience with show-stopping performances, each one carrying its own deep significance to their own personal stories.

This event was much more than a night of entertainment – it was a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Stories of survivorship and remembrance filled the ballroom, weaving a narrative that inspired everyone in attendance to contribute toward a common goal: raising the fundraising thermometer higher to provide crucial support for patients and their families.

One of this year’s standout participants, Josephine Molina, danced to highlight the Neuroscience Institute and Rehabilitation Institute at Long Beach Medical Center, a place that holds special meaning for her and her wife, Heather. Years ago, Heather was involved in a serious car accidentduring college, resulting in a traumatic brain injury. Her wife spent nine months at Long Beach Medical Center, where she relearned basic tasks with the help of the dedicated care team.

“The care and dedication of the staff at Long Beach Medical Center gave Heather her life back,” says Josephine. “I am so excited to dance for Long Beach Medical Center and help continue their mission to improve the health and well-being of individuals, families, and the community they serve.”

Another highlight of the night was Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital’s very own Dr. Ioana Pal, a clinical psychologist, who chose to highlight the Stramski Children’s Developmental Center, which provides comprehensive care for children with developmental, behavioral, and learning challenges.

“I decided to dance for the Stramski Children’s Developmental Center because pediatric care is a passion of mine, not just a job,” says Ioana Pal, M.D., pediatric psychologist, Stramski Children’s Developmental Center, MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. “I love helping the families I work with – my goal is to raise awareness for financial support to address children’s mental health needs. I hope people feel motivated to give to a very worthy cause because every single dollar counts to making our patients’ lives better.”

In addition to Dr. Pal, this year’s event also featured dancers Adriana Lanting, Monique McCrimmon, and Trish Rasmussen. All of them danced not just for fun, but for a worthy cause.These dancers worked tirelessly for months, raising awareness and funds to support patients and their families.

“The outcome of this year’s gala is only possible because of the commitment and selflessness of our amazing dancers,” says Rob Gunsalus, president, Long Beach Medical Center Foundation. “For months, they have not only practiced their dance routines but worked tirelessly to engage our community in supporting others affected by illness or injury. Their efforts are a shining example of how we can come together to make a real difference.”