The Cove is a 90-unit affordable housing community located at 2121 W. William Street. This project consists of 60 permanent supportive housing studio apartments designated for unhoused veterans, including 15 units set aside to serve unhoused VASH-eligible veterans with severe mental illness, through funding from the Department of Mental Health’s No Place Like Home program. These studio apartments are supported by Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (“VASH”) from the Housing Authority of the City of Long Beach (HACLB). All VASH units will be direct referrals from the coordinated entry system (CES) administered by the Long Beach Multi-Service Center.

There is no minimum income requirement for these units and individuals pay approximately 30% of their adjusted monthly income in rent as determined by HACLB. All households must meet HACLB eligibility requirements and occupancy standards. Income restricted in accordance with the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program and other regulatory agreements. Income limits are subject to change.

Community Features

Lobby, garden, fitness room, laundry facilities, bicycle parking, community room with kitchen, computer room, outdoor patio, 2nd-floor courtyard and offices for on-site management and supportive services staff. Residents will receive support from on‐site staff from Century’s oasis residential services and the Veterans Administration (“VA”) Long Beach Healthcare System. Services include intensive case management services, facilitating access to local services and on-site programs to address social, emotional, educational, and economic needs of residents. Supportive housing units are restricted to households earning up to 30% to 50% of the area median income for Los Angeles county.

Mobility/hearing/sight impaired households will have priority for 15 units designed for the mobility-impaired and nine units designed for the hearing/sight impaired. Accessible units will include the following features: roll-in shower stall, or bathtub with seat and grab bars; toilet with grab bars; lowered kitchen cabinets and countertops; wheelchair-accessible kitchen and bathroom sinks; enhanced fire alarms and doorbell devices with visual and sound notification. Preference will be given to applicants who require a unit with these specific design features regardless of program.

Accommodations

A person with a disability may request a reasonable accommodation (a reasonable change in policies), a reasonable structural modification, an accessible unit or the provision of auxiliary aids and services, to have equal access to a housing program. If you or anyone in your household has a disability, and because of that disability requires a specific accommodation, modification or auxiliary aids or services to fully use our housing services, please contact staff for a reasonable accommodation form. For up-to-date information, call (562) 388-7881.

Pet Policy

The Cove will follow the pet-friendly housing ordinance number 2020-0001 of the Los Angeles County Municipal Code, Division 3, Chapter 8.70 (Exhibit A). A pet deposit of $300 will be required unless considered a service/companion animal.

To fill out an application, please visit: www.CoveCVC.com to download an application. Or, you can pick one up at 2001 River Drive Long Beach, CA 90810. If you have any questions, please call (562)-388-7880.