Most people know the thrill of watching Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl on the big screen. Far fewer have experienced what happens when its iconic score is performed by a full symphony orchestra—perfectly synchronized with every scene, sword fight, laugh, and dramatic turn.

At exactly the moment Captain Jack Sparrow makes his first unforgettable entrance, nearly 80 musicians must arrive on the same note, at the same instant, without missing a beat.

On August 20, Long Beach Symphony will present Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Live to Film at the new F&M Bank Amphitheater in Long Beach. While audiences will enjoy an unforgettable evening under the stars, months of preparation have already been underway behind the scenes.

Unlike a traditional orchestral concert, a live-to-film performance is an extraordinary feat of precision. The musicians aren’t simply playing the score—they’re following the film second by second. Every musical entrance must align exactly with the action on screen. If Captain Jack Sparrow takes a step, if a cannon fires, or if the story suddenly shifts, conductor Susie Seiter and nearly 80 musicians must respond instantly while maintaining perfect synchronization.

The score presents its own challenge. Composers Klaus Badelt and Hans Zimmer created one of the most recognizable adventure soundtracks in cinematic history. Its soaring brass, driving percussion, and sweeping themes have become synonymous with swashbuckling adventure. Bringing that music to life demands exceptional concentration, technical skill, and teamwork from every musician on stage.

For Long Beach Symphony, the performance marks two significant milestones: its first live-to-film presentation and its debut at the newly opened F&M Bank Amphitheater as part of the Symphony’s new SoundWaves series. The waterfront setting transforms the traditional concert experience, inviting audiences to enjoy a beloved film accompanied by a live orchestra beneath the night sky.

Event Details

📅 Thursday, August 20, 2026

⏰ Concert starts at 8:00 PM. Doors open at 6:00 PM for family-friendly pre-concert activities

📍 F&M Bank Amphitheater of Long Beach– 1051 Queens Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90802

🎟️ To learn how children may get in free, general ticket purchases and more information, visit https://longbeachsymphony.org/concerts-events/pirates-of-the-caribbean/

The evening also reflects the Symphony’s commitment to welcoming new audiences. Educational music activities will begin before the performance, and thanks to the generous support of the Port of Long Beach and the RuMBa Foundation of Long Beach, children ages 14 and under receive free admission in a designated family section with the purchase of an accompanying adult ticket, while supplies last.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of a live-to-film performance is that the music is no longer background—it becomes a living, breathing character in the story. Every swell of the orchestra, every quiet moment, and every triumphant fanfare is experienced in real time alongside the action on screen.

For many children and many adults, it may also be their first opportunity to see the teamwork, artistry, and discipline of a professional orchestra up close. Watching musicians perform to the film is a truly immersive experience that will spark curiosity, creativity, and connection to a lifelong appreciation for music.

“This concert represents exactly what Long Beach Symphony strives to do—meet people where they are and create meaningful experiences through music,” said President Kelly Ruggirello. “For some, it will be a nostalgic evening with family and friends. For others, especially young people, it may be the moment they discover that an orchestra isn’t something from the past—it’s exciting, powerful, and very much alive. If this performance inspires even one child to explore music further, then we’ve accomplished something truly lasting.”

Audiences may come for Captain Jack Sparrow and the adventure on screen, but they will leave with something even greater: a new appreciation for the artistry behind every film score, the extraordinary musicians who bring it to life, and the realization that every unforgettable story begins with the power of music.