Zeta, the first facility dog at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, was celebrated during a retirement event hosted by the Pediatric Rehab Therapies Department, part of the Rehabilitation Center. Zeta will officially retire on March 12 after more than seven years supporting pediatric patients through animal‑assisted therapy.

Since her start in November 2018, Zeta has participated in 3,000 goal‑directed animal‑assisted therapy sessions, supporting more than 600 unique pediatric patients. Working alongside Shelly Forcier, an occupational therapist with 30 years of service, the duo supported children undergoing rehabilitation by encouraging participation, building confidence and helping patients engage more fully in therapy.

Animal‑assisted therapy is a specialized, evidence‑based approach that integrates trained animals into clinical care to support physical, cognitive and emotional goals. In a children’s hospital setting, facility dogs can help ease anxiety, motivate participation in rehabilitation therapy, and create a sense of safety and normalcy for children facing illness or injury. Dedicated facility dog programs, such as the one at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, are uniquely designed for pediatric patients and embedded directly into clinical care teams.

“Shelly helped create a program that reduced anxiety, increased engagement, improved clinical outcomes and brought comfort and joy to so many patients, their families and even the clinicians at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital,” said Stacie Ritchie, manager, Pediatric Rehabilitation Therapies, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. “Zeta, our first ever facility dog, was not just a comforting presence — she was a clinical partner. Because of this work, we are better clinicians, better team members and a stronger organization.”

The dog‑themed retirement celebration, or “Pawty,” included a slideshow highlighting Zeta’s work in therapy sessions, stations for care team members and families to sign farewell cards, a dog bandana‑making activity, and toys and treats gifted to Zeta for her retirement.

As part of the celebration, Ritchie performed a ceremonial “last call” for Forcier and Zeta. Instead of heading off to work, the pair walked through a tunnel formed by members of the rehabilitation team, who cheered them on with handmade signs, pom‑poms and bubble guns in recognition of their years of service and impact.

During the event, Forcier also signed an adoption certificate, officially welcoming Zeta home as a family member. Previously partnered through Canine Companions, Zeta will now transition from working facility dog to full‑time companion with Forcier and her family.

Zeta is known for engaging patients through therapeutic play, including games such as tug‑of‑war, bowling, volleyball, and interactive activities that support physical, cognitive, and emotional rehabilitation goals. When not actively working in therapy sessions, she often provided comfort through quiet bedside companionship.

Zeta’s retirement coincides with the retirement of Forcier, who concludes a 30‑year career with the Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. Together, they helped establish and expand Miller Children’s & Women’s Facility Dog Program, known as the Dogtor Squad. Following Zeta’s retirement on March 12, the program will continue with Karat, Miller Children’s & Women’s newest facility dog who began service in May 2024.

While retiring from her role as a facility dog, Zeta is expected to transition from a Canine Companions facility dog to a Canine Companions therapy dog, allowing Zeta and Forcier to continue serving Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital as a volunteer team with a special focus on staff support. In retirement, Zeta will also enjoy traveling with Forcier and her family and spending time outdoors, including visits to the dog beach and local parks.