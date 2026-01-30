By: David Shavelle, M.D., FACC, FSCAI, medical director, Adult Cardiology & Interventional Lab, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, Long Beach Medical Center

If you’ve been struggling to control high blood pressure despite taking multiple medications, you’re not alone. Nearly 1 in 5 people with hypertension experience what’s called resistant hypertension—a condition where blood pressure stays high even after trying several treatments. This can significantly increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and kidney failure.

To help patients facing this challenge, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center now offers the FDA-approved Symplicity™ Renal Denervation procedure. This minimally invasive treatment helps the body naturally regulate blood pressure by calming overactive nerves around the kidneys that contribute to hypertension.

High blood pressure affects nearly half of U.S. adults and is a leading cause of heart disease, stroke and kidney failure. While many people manage their blood pressure with medication and lifestyle changes, resistant hypertension remains a serious concern for millions. According to the American Heart Association, resistant hypertension increases cardiovascular mortality by up to 56% compared with controlled blood pressure. Clinical studies by Medtronic show that renal denervation not only lowers blood pressure but also reduces major cardiovascular events by 20%, stroke by 27% and heart failure by 28% — making this advancement a critical option for patients whose blood pressure remains uncontrolled.

Resistant hypertension is more common among older adults, Black patients and individuals with chronic conditions such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease and obesity. These groups face a significantly higher risk of complications, which makes access to innovative treatments like renal denervation especially important.

The procedure uses a thin, flexible catheter inserted through a small incision near the upper leg or groin. Once in place, the catheter delivers controlled radiofrequency energy to nerves surrounding the renal arteries. These nerves interfere with communication between the kidneys and the brain, contributing to high blood pressure. By calming these nerves without harming the artery, the body can better regulate blood pressure naturally. The procedure typically takes about an hour, and most patients return home the same day without surgery or permanent implants.

For patients who cannot tolerate certain blood pressure medications or who have struggled to achieve control despite multiple prescriptions, this therapy offers a new pathway to better health. It complements existing treatment plans and can help reduce the need for multiple medications over time. Beyond lowering blood pressure, the procedure supports long-term stability and reduces the risk of life-threatening complications.

