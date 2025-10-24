By: Esha Sachdev, M.D., breast oncologist, MemorialCare Breast Center at Long Beach Medical Center

Breast cancer is never just a diagnosis. It’s a moment that changes everything, a quiet shift that begins with a lump, a phone call or a feeling that something isn’t quite right. I’ve sat with many women during those moments, and seen how deeply personal this journey becomes. It touches every part of life—family, work, identity and hope.

But for many women from marginalized backgrounds, this journey often begins with more questions than answers. Their concerns may be brushed aside, their symptoms overlooked, and their access to care delayed. These challenges are not new, but still far too common, and they deserve our attention—not just in medical offices, but in everyday conversations, communities and policies.

Understanding the Unequal Burden

Despite growing awareness of health disparities, breast cancer remains one of the most striking examples of inequality in healthcare. A recent study from the Radiological Society of North America revealed a troubling rise in metastatic breast cancer diagnoses—up 3.9% annually among Native American women, 2.9% among Asian women, and 1.6% among Hispanic women. Black women face a 55% higher incidence of late-stage diagnoses compared to white women. Alarmingly, the steepest increase—2.9% annually—is occurring among women aged 20 to 39, a group largely excluded from current screening guidelines.

With fewer than half of U.S. women receiving annual screenings—and guidelines that overlook those under 40 and over 74—critical gaps in early detection persist.

These disparities are driven by a complex web of systemic and social factors, including:

• Limited access to screening locations, especially in rural or underserved communities

• Cultural and language barriers that hinder navigation of the healthcare system

• Implicit bias that can delay diagnoses or result in less aggressive treatment

• Economic pressures that force women to choose between their health and daily responsibilities

Many women delay mammograms due to work obligations, lack of awareness that breast cancer can strike before 40, or feeling dismissed when raising concerns. These experiences reflect a deeper, more troubling truth: breast cancer does not impact all communities equally. Systemic barriers and socioeconomic inequities lead to vastly different outcomes across racial and ethnic groups.

Advancing Equity Through Accessible, Compassionate Breast Care

Every breast cancer diagnosis is more than a medical chart — it’s a journey. A mother who caught it early. A daughter navigating treatment with the support of her family. A friend who found strength in community. These are the stories that shape the work of MemorialCare Breast Centers.

At each Center, breast radiologists, surgeons, and oncologists — all with specialized expertise in breast cancer — come together to discuss complex cases. These collaborative meetings, often involving up to 15 specialists, help ensure that each patient receives a care plan tailored to their needs. Treatment options may include radiation, chemotherapy, as well as surgical approaches such as oncoplasty, which allows for both treatment and reconstruction in a single procedure.

MemorialCare Breast Centers prioritize outreach to underserved and minority communities. Through culturally sensitive education and resources, we empower women to take charge of their health. By meeting people where they are — in language, location and lived experience — we are helping close the gap in breast cancer outcomes and building healthier communities.

MemorialCare Breast Center Makes Care More Personal

Although we cannot fix these disparities overnight, we can start by showing empathy, with information and with action. We believe every woman deserves care that feels personal, respectful, and accessible. That starts with making sure patients feel seen and heard, whether it be through clear communication, flexible scheduling (including Saturday appointments), or care that is sensitive to your language and culture. We work closely with local outreach programs to bring education and resources directly to the community, including how to perform self-breast exams and why screenings matter.

What You Can Do for Your Health

If you are not sure where to start, you are not alone. Taking control of your health doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Even small, intentional steps can make a big difference. Here are a few simple ways to begin:

1. Get comfortable with self-breast exams

• I encourage women to perform monthly self-exams, ideally a few days after their period ends. This helps you get familiar with your body and notice any changes early.• You are looking for anything that feels different: a lump, thickening, swelling or changes in the skin or nipple. If something feels off, trust yourself and reach out.

2. Know when to start screening

• Annual mammograms are recommended starting at age 40. However, if you have a family history of breast cancer or other risk factors, your provider may suggest beginning earlier—between ages 20 to 39. During those earlier years, a clinical breast exam (a hands-on examination by your doctor) should be part of your routine physical every three years. Once you reach 40, this exam should be done annually alongside your mammogram.Don’t hesitate to ask your provider about your personal timeline.• If you are under 40 and notice any changes in your breasts—such as lumps, pain, skin changes or discharge—don’t wait. Schedule a visit with your provider. You don’t need to reach a specific age to take your health seriously. Every body is different, and your concerns deserve attention.

3. Speak up and ask questions

• Your voice matters. If you feel dismissed or unsure, ask for clarification. If something doesn’t sit right, seek a second opinion with a new doctor. You deserve care that listens and responds.

4. Know your risk factors

• Family history, genetics, lifestyle and even where you live can all play a role in your breast cancer risk. If you are unsure, ask your doctor to walk through your personal risk profile with you. It’s a conversation worth having. At Long Beach Medical Center, our Cancer Risk & Prevention Program provides comprehensive cancer genetic counseling and risk assessment for individuals concerned about their personal or family history of cancer. Our licensed genetic counselors are specially trained to help you understand your inherited risk, guide you through testing options, and work with you and your care team to create a personalized plan for prevention, early detection, or treatment.

Why Prevention Is the Best Medicine

It is not just about treating cancer but also about preventing it, detecting it early, and supporting women every step of the way, regardless of age, race or sexual orientation.

I think often about the women who have walked through my door—all incredibly brave. I think about the ones who found out about their cancer early because they came in for a routine exam, and the ones who didn’t because no one told them they should. These moments stay with me. They shape how I practice, and they remind me why this work matters.

Breast cancer doesn’t discriminate. Let’s make sure every woman, no matter her background, feels supported, informed and cared for.

Comprehensive breast health begins with listening, understanding, and meeting every patient with clinical excellence, cultural humility, and unwavering compassion.

If you’re ready to take the next step, the team at MemorialCare Breast Center at Long Beach Medical Center is here to support you. We offer advanced screening technology, personalized care and a commitment to making every woman feel seen and understood.

Ready to schedule an appointment? Call (562) 933-7880.

About Esha Sachdev, M.D., breast oncologist, MemorialCare Breast Center at Long Beach Medical Center

Dr. Esha Sachdev is a breast oncologist at MemorialCare Breast Center at Long Beach Medical Center. She graduated from Chicago Medical School. She completed her residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and fellowship at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Olive View–UCLA Medical Center hematology oncology program. Dr. Sachdev is triple board certified in internal medicine, hematology, and oncology. She previously served as a clinical assistant professor at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, specializing in breast cancer care. Trained in functional and integrative medicine, Dr. Sachdev combines evidence-based medicine with a holistic, culturally sensitive approach, deeply committed to equity and the emotional well-being of her patients.