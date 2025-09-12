By: Christina Rodriguez, M.D., medical director, advanced cardiac imaging, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center

Heart disease remains a leading health concern across America, but its effects are not distributed equally among all populations. For Hispanic families, the interplay of high rates of obesity, diabetes, and hypertension—often undiagnosed or untreated—creates an urgent challenge. Barriers such as limited access to healthcare, language obstacles, and cultural norms further complicate timely prevention and treatment.

At MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center, we recognize the importance of addressing these challenges with a commitment to culturally sensitive care and proactive prevention. Our multidisciplinary team offers heart risk assessments, educational programming, and inclusive services to help Hispanic families manage their cardiovascular health without disconnecting from their cultural roots. By understanding and respecting the unique values and beliefs of the community, we strive to build trust and provide care that resonates with every patient we serve.

While Hispanic adults were 50% less likely to have coronary heart disease than non-Hispanic adults in 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Office of Minority Health, they still experience disproportionately high rates of risk factors that can lead to heart disease and related complications. Hispanic and Latino individuals face equal or even greater risks for cardiovascular disease compared to non-Hispanic whites, with the majority having at least one risk factor. Disparities in areas such as tobacco use, diabetes awareness, cholesterol management, and cognitive health—especially among subgroups like Puerto Ricans and Central Americans—are being examined through ongoing research to inform targeted public health strategies. Understanding these variations within the Hispanic community allows for more effective approaches to reducing risk and improving outcomes over time.

Historically, Hispanic populations have been underrepresented in genomic studies, which limits the availability of tailored interventions. More research is needed to develop effective solutions that address the specific needs of these diverse communities. Beyond genetics, family-centered lifestyles, traditional diets, and a wide range of cultural norms all influence health behaviors and choices. Many Hispanic families prioritize collective well-being, sometimes delaying individual medical care in favor of caring for each other as a group. This emphasis on family and togetherness can be a powerful asset, but it also means that health education must be designed to support the entire household.

The diversity within the Hispanic community—spanning distinct backgrounds from Mexico to Puerto Rico, Central America to South America—means health behaviors and risks can vary widely. Public health strategies must recognize these variations to be effective. Programs that are successful in one region or subgroup may need to be adapted for others, considering differences in language, food traditions, beliefs about health, and even access to community resources. By partnering with local organizations and leaders, healthcare providers can help bridge these gaps and reach families where they are.

Food is a cornerstone of Hispanic culture, bringing families together and offering a connection to heritage and tradition. However, many beloved traditional recipes tend to be high in sodium, saturated fat, and refined carbohydrates, which can contribute to cardiovascular risk when eaten in excess. The good news is that small, practical steps can make these dishes healthier without sacrificing flavor or cultural significance.

Some changes Hispanic families can implement to make their food healthier include:

• Choosing baking or grilling methods instead of frying foods• Seasoning dishes with fresh herbs and spices rather than salt• Using heart-healthy oils such as olive or canola oil• Incorporating more plant-based ingredients, including beans, vegetables, and whole grains

In some regions, like Nicoya, Costa Rica—a noted Blue Zone—traditional diets rich in beans, fresh produce, and lean proteins are associated with longevity and cardiovascular wellness, demonstrating that cultural foods can be both nourishing and protective when prepared mindfully.

Heart disease is largely preventable, and with the right education and resources, families can take steps to maintain heart-healthy lives for generations to come. The MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center provides culturally tailored education that empowers the Hispanic community to understand and manage their cardiovascular risks. Through accessible resources in multiple languages, the Institute equips families with practical tools and knowledge to support lifelong heart health. It has been named by Healthgrades® as a Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Heart Failure for two years in a row (2023-2024) and scored high performance rankings for heart arrhythmia, heart attack and heart failure by U.S. News & World Report.

For more information or to schedule a heart health screening, visit memorialcare.org/lbheart, or call (657) 241-9051.