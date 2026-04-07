One in seven U.S. men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Although incidence rates are high, there is reason for hope for the future of prostate cancer in Long Beach and nearby communities.

“Prostate cancer is by far the most common cancer in men over 50, but it is highly treatable, especially when detected early and treated by physicians with specialized expertise,” says Nerses Simon Tchekmedyian, M.D., a medical oncologist at City of Hope’s Long Beach Elm and Long Beach Worsham locations, and a clinical professor in City of Hope’s Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research.

Cancer-Focused Teams

After more than twenty years of fighting prostate cancer, Southern California racing legend Bob Alderman wasn’t sure he would ever sit behind the wheel of a sprint car again. Today, through City of Hope’s multidisciplinary approach to cancer treatment, Alderman is back at the racetrack, competing — and winning. “Cancer care is about teamwork, and City of Hope is my team,” says Alderman. “I have a lot of confidence knowing City of Hope is with me so I can be exactly who I am.”

Innovative Treatments

With its academic research campus and regional network of advanced cancer care, City of Hope Orange County offers patients expanded access to comprehensive, highly integrated care and one of the largest prostate cancer programs in the Western United States.

City of Hope has unmatched expertise in the most advanced prostate cancer treatments and technologies available, including:

Robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery utilizing the da Vinci robotic system

Advanced biopsy techniques, including targeted transperineal biopsy

MRI and PSMA PET–ultrasound fusion imaging

These leading-edge approaches improve detection, increased accuracy and speed recovery.

Pioneering Research

City of Hope also offers patients greater access to innovative prostate cancer clinical studies, including:

Identifying biomarkers for better prostate cancer detection.

Testing new ways to give radiation therapy that reduce side effects.

Using reengineered immune cells to target prostate cancer throughout the body.

We focus on curing cancer. You focus on life. This is Hope.

City of Hope’s regional network of advanced cancer care includes two locations in Long Beach: City of Hope Long Beach Elm and City of Hope Long Beach Worsham. Visit CityofHope.org/OC or call 888-333-HOPE (4673).