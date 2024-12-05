Fellowship-trained hematologist-oncologist Krushangi Patel, M.D., joined City of Hope Orange County because of its reputation for pioneering clinical studies. She is excited to bring this world-renowned expertise to patients in the Long Beach community.

Patel practices at City of Hope Orange County’s Long Beach Elm and Long Beach Worsham locations, part of the region’s largest and most advanced network of cancer care. Patel is deeply committed to advancing patients’ access to the advanced treatments and pioneering research that only an organization solely focused on preventing, treating and curing cancer can provide.

“Bringing City of Hope’s breakthrough research and advanced clinical care directly into Long Beach is tremendously rewarding,” said Patel. “This is a community with a growing need for specialized cancer expertise. City of Hope’s combination of medical excellence and compassionate care is something that really sets us apart and benefits our patients.”

When Patel was a medical resident, she worked at TGen — a groundbreaking research institute that is part of City of Hope. At TGen, she developed a strong interest in precision medicine that continues today.

“Precision medicine is, quite simply, the future of cancer care. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, treatment is tailored to each individual patient,” said Patel. “Through molecular testing, we can study the genetic makeup of the patient and their tumor to find the mutations behind their cancer. Using that information, along with lifestyle and environmental factors, we can develop a targeted treatment approach best suited to each individual case.”

Eligible patients who are diagnosed with cancer at City of Hope Orange County are offered genetic and genomic testing of their specific tumor. Many patients may have the opportunity to enroll in innovative clinical trials to fight their cancer. Ranked Top 5 in the nation for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report 2024, City of Hope offers more than 800 clinical trials each year — the most cancer-focused clinical trials in California.

“Facing cancer can feel overwhelming, but you are not alone. City of Hope is here to walk with you,” said Patel. “From precision medicine to clinical trials to specialized cancer physicians — we offer access to lifesaving cancer expertise that is difficult to find elsewhere.”

When it comes to cancer in Long Beach, it’s Hope First. Visit CityofHope.org/OCor call 888-333-HOPE (4673).